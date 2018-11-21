Erdogan: Europe to pay dearly for supporting terrorists

21 November 2018 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Europe will pay dearly for supporting the FETO terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"I assure our European friends: the time will come, and these terrorists of Gulen movement, who are hiding by your side will use weapons to destabilize the situation in your countries," Erdogan said.

He noted that countries supporting the FETO terrorists do not have the right to talk about democracy.

Fethullah Gulen and his supporters are accused of the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

