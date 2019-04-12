Turkey’s ruling party presents new facts on election fraud in Istanbul

12 April 2019 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) presented new facts about falsification of the municipal election results in Istanbul to the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), Trend reports April 12 with reference to the Turkish media.

At the municipal elections in Istanbul, names of the deceased were found in the lists of voters for the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu, according to the report.

On April 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul may be annulled.

This is while deputy chairman of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ali Ihsan Yavuz said that the party demands holding of repeated municipal elections in Istanbul.

He said that the AKP has all facts proving that the election results were rigged.

“The AKP will very soon present all the facts of falsification of the election results in Istanbul,” he added.

The municipal election results in Istanbul were almost completely rigged, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He noted that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) appealed to the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to identify the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development Party presented facts of falsification of 11,000 votes in Istanbul in favour of the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu.

Earlier, Bayram Senocak, head of the Istanbul branch of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stated that the ruling party has evidence of the election results in Istanbul being falsified in favor of candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Illegal immigrants from Palestine detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:03
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 09:10
French president’s decision on so-called "Armenian genocide" is irresponsible
Turkey 11 April 18:25
Turkey-Iran trade turnover exceeds $1B
Economy 11 April 15:28
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 11 April 14:50
Cavusoglu criticizes Macron’s decision regarding so-called "Armenian genocide"
Turkey 11 April 14:41
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 11:07
Illegal immigrants from Palestine detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:03
Azerbaijan launches next stage of implementing project in vocational education
Economy 10:59
Bulgaria can receive supplies from EastMed through IGB
Oil&Gas 10:53
Instrument-making plant in Azerbaijan eyes to increase production capacity
Economy 10:46
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan, China have still more to do to promote bilateral trade
Economy 10:31
UNEC-100: Leading university in social services
Society 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 12
Finance 10:20
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:20