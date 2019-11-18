MFA: Turkey stands for stability in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey stands for stability in Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The minister stressed that stability in Iran is important for Turkey.

On Nov.15 in Iran, a government order came into force to double gas prices - from 15,000 rials ($0.09) to 30,000 rials ($0.2) per liter. The preferential price of gasoline in the framework of the quota per person increased by 50 percent up to 15,000 rials. According to the new rules, car owners can get up to 60 liters of gasoline per month at this price, while motorcycle owners can get 25 liters. A separate quota is provided for taxi drivers in the amount of 400 liters.

After the order came into force, protests took place in some Iranian cities. Separate groups in the crowd of demonstrators attacked the police, set fire to bank offices and shops. Over the past two days, about 100 representative offices of local financial institutions and at least fifty outlets have been burned or looted in the country during the demonstrations.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence reported that "the main culprits of the riots in the last two days have been identified". As the ministry noted, relevant measures are being taken and the Iranian public will be informed about their contents and results in the near future.

