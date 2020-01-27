Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan dropped in 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) on Jan. 27.

Last year, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Turkmenistan through İŞKUR to find work decreased by 26.1 percent compared to 2018.

As reported, 215 Turkish citizens visited Turkmenistan through the İŞKUR in 2019.

In general, 19,991 Turkish citizens went abroad via İŞKUR in 2019, which is 20.3 percent less compared to 2018.

Last year, over 1.4 million citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey, which is 19.5 percent more compared to 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news