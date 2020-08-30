Turkey sees plunge in number of French tourists in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As many as 7,608 tourists from France visited Turkey in June 2020, which is 89.83 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Trend reports on August 3 referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of French citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in June 2020 amounted to 3.54 percent.

From January through June 2020, 101,149 tourists from France visited Turkey, which is 67.51 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of French citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to 2.24 percent.

According to the ministry, 214,768 tourists visited Turkey in June 2020, which is 95.96 percent less compared to June 2019.

In the first six months of this year, over 4.5 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 75.06 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

