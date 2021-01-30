Turkey reports 6,912 new COVID-19 cases as total number passes 2.4M

Turkey on Friday reported 6,912 new COVID-19 cases, including 664 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's case tally passed 2.46 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,736, with 131 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,093 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

More than 29.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 165,094 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 1,740.

The number of citizens identified with a mutated variant of COVID-19 in Turkey increased to 128 and the U.K. strain has been detected in 17 cities, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.