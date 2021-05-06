We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Deputy Prime Minister - Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks. This, as Trend reports with reference to the Anadolu agency, is said in a statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry.
During the meeting, which was held via videoconference, the parties exchanged views on issues of bilateral and regional defense, security, cooperation in the defense industry and NATO.
Meanwhile, in another message, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense condemned the decision of the Latvian parliament on the events of 1915.
"We reject and do not recognize the decision of the Latvian government on the so-called 'genocide'," reads a message posted by the defense ministry on Twitter.
