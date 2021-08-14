Turkish ministry talks ongoing work on highway construction projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

Trend:

Turkey is conducting work on projects of construction of 268 highways, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the total value of the projects is over 294.4 billion Turkish liras ($35.4 billion).

Last year, 141 billion Turkish liras ($16.9 billion) were spent on projects in the field of these projects, the ministry said.

In 2021, over 12.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion) will be spent on the implementation of projects on building highways in Turkey, added the ministry.

Work is underway on implementation of 469 infrastructural projects in Turkey with a total value of more than 694.7 billion Turkish liras ($81.09 billion), of which 179 billion liras ($20.8 billion) came from foreign loans.

Implementation of some of these projects began in previous years.

In 2021, 42.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for implementing transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 5.9 billion liras ($690 million) of which will fall on foreign loans.

In 2020, over 282.7 billion Turkish liras ($33 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 56.85 billion liras ($6.64 billion) of which accounted for the foreign loans.