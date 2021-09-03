Turkey demonstrates latest domestic armored vehicle (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The Turkish TUMOSAN company demonstrated the latest domestic tactical armored vehicle Pusat, Trend reports on Sept. 3 with reference to the Turkish Yenisafak newspaper.

TUMOSAN is negotiating with local and foreign companies about the supply of an armored vehicle.

According to the newspaper, there are already proposals for the export of Pusat.

The armored vehicle has passed the first stage of testing with a range of 5,000 kilometers. The second stage of tests with a mileage of 20,000 kilometers is planned to be launched soon.

For the first time, the Pusat concept was demonstrated at the IDEF international defense industry fair in 2017. The prototype of the armored vehicle was developed two years later.

A modification of the Pusat with a hybrid power unit was demonstrated at the IDEF-2021 fair.