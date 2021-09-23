Turkey reports 28,168 daily COVID-19 cases
23,096 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 242 to 62,307.
According to the report, 351,655 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 28,168 new cases were registered.
