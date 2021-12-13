Turkey to open charter flights with Yerevan - Cavushoglu
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13
Trend:
Turkey to operate charter flights to the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said during his speech at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.
"In the near future, Armenia and Turkey will appoint special representatives to take steps to normalize relations. We will also launch charter flights to the capital of Armenia, Yerevan," noted Cavushoglu.
