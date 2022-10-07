Erdogan attends European Political Community summit in Prague

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has represented Türkiye at the first summit of the newly established European Political Community in Prague on Oct. 6 and was scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with prominent world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Erdogan led a big delegation in Prague that included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, presidential advisor İbrahim Kalın, the head of the Communication Directorate Fahrettin Altun as well as special envoy for the normalization with Armenia Serdar Kılıch.

Prior to bilateral meetings, Erdogan met together with Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev and Pashinyan.

In the format of an intergovernmental meeting, all the countries are represented equally and no final communiqué was planned to be issued after the summit. Erdogan attended the opening session and a round table meeting devoted to peace and stability in Europe and was scheduled to attend the closing dinner hosted by Czech leadership.