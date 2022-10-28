Erdogan to unveil ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is also the chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party, will outline the Century of Türkiye Vision as the key document for his party’s election manifesto that explains the main objectives and targets he envisages for the country, which will mark its centennial in 2023, Trend reports citing Daily News.

The Century of Türkiye Vision will be read and detailed by Erdogan through a massive meeting to be organized at Ankara’s Sports Arena with the participation of thousands of AKP followers, as well as cabinet members, AKP officials, lawmakers, and journalists. The representatives from diplomatic missions, other political parties, artists, and representatives from the Alevi associations have also been invited to the meeting.

Erdogan is expected to issue a general call on the people, including those who are in the opposition, to come together to build the Century of Türkiye starting from 2023, the year the Republic of Türkiye will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The meeting comes just a day before the celebration of the 99th anniversary of the republic on Oct. 29.

Erdogan shared a Twitter post on the Century of Türkiye late Oct. 26 at precisely 20:23, in reference to 2023. “With the Century of Türkiye Vision, which we will build upon the achievements of our country and civilization, century-old initiatives will be realized, and our dreams will, inshallah, come true,” he stated.