Mutual understanding important in Türkiye-Israel ties - Erdogan

It is important to maintain Türkiye-Israel relations on a basis of respect for mutual understanding and interests, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Israel's designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan told Netanyahu he was saddened by "events two days ago in the West Bank". Netanyahu offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, the Turkish Presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed to work together to create a new era in relations between Türkiye and Israel," Netanyahu's Likud Party said in a statement, adding that they discussed how to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Also, Israel and Türkiye agreed to a fresh start in ties Thursday, according to former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office. Relations between the former allies became icy under Netanyahu’s term in office. He is now expected to return to power soon as the head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever.

Relations were already on the mend under outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid who met with Erdogan in New York in September, the first meeting between the countries' leaders in 14 years.

But Erdogan’s relations with Israel under Netanyahu were particularly frosty, especially over recurring wars against Gaza’s Hamas rulers and the 2010 Gaza flotilla raid by the Israeli military, also during Netanyahu’s rule.

Ankara had shown a willingness for warmer ties since Netanyahu was ousted after 12 consecutive years in power last year. Thursday’s statement signaled that the ties could continue to improve under Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office said they vowed to cooperate and start afresh in a phone call between the two leaders Thursday. Netanyahu is in the process of trying to form a government following national elections earlier this month.

