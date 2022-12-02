Istanbul Commerce University holds Model G20 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The university-level Model Summit G20, organized by the Department of Politics and International Relations of the University, as well as by the International Students Society and the Green Crescent Society, was held for the first time in Turkiye at the Sütlüce campus of Istanbul Commerce University, the media sponsor of which is TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

Rector of the university, Prof. Dr. Yucel Ogurlu, noted that the educational simulations are the best example of practical learning and mentioned that the university has held similar events such as "Model Parliament", "Moot Court Competitions" and "Moot Court" mock trials.

Head of the Department of Politics and International Relations, Associate Professor Dr. Ugur Yasin, noted the importance of the G20 during his speech. He mentioned that the department headed by him for the first time in Turkiye held the university-level Model Summit G20 with the implementation of modern methods of education.

During the two-day event, more than 250 applications from various Turkish universities were submitted. During the Model Summit, 52 students discussed the topics presented by the Committees on Human Rights, Security, Economic Development, and Sustainable Development, as well as the problems they are investigating.

Şevin Beyza Kurt, Ömer Utkan Demir, Merve Safa Yıldız, Birsu Şenakar, Esma Nur Türkistanli, and Istemi Khan Sadiq took participation in the organizational process. The teams that took part in the event, the general sponsor of which is "Young MUSIAD", were presented with certificates from Istanbul Commerce University.

Previously, the document on the official media partnership between Istanbul Commerce University and TurkicWorld was signed on October 25, 2022.