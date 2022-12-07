Turkish, Russian delegations to hold political talks in Istanbul

Political consultations between Türkiye and Russia will be held in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday to discuss regional issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin will address the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu announced the forthcoming meeting, saying engagement between the two countries carries on, and the exchange of views continues not only on Ukraine but also on other regional issues.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its unique ability to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war that started in February through negotiations.

The visit comes at a time Ankara is pondering a ground operation against terrorist threats across its borders in northern Syria after the U.S.-backed PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, killed three people in mortar attacks in retaliation to Turkish airstrikes that followed a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul mid-November.