Aftershocks as devastating as earthquake continue to occur in Türkiye - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Aftershocks, each of which is almost as devastating as earthquakes, still continue to occur in Türkiye, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"After the tremors in Hatay last week, we faced a similar situation yesterday in Malatya. Unfortunately, as a result of these tremors, we have destruction, losses, and injured people," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

As many as 44,374 people have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye.