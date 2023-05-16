Leader of Nationalist Movement Party temporarily heads Turkish Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The first meeting of the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament of the 28th convocation is expected to be held under the temporary chairmanship of the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, Trend reports via Anadolu.

According to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections held on May 14, five deputies under the age of 30 entered the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The youngest member of the Turkish parliament of the new convocation was 25-year-old Zehranur Aydemir, a member of the Justice and Development Party from Ankara.

It is expected that acting chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party from Osmaniye Devlet Bahceli will become the deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. He is the oldest member of the Parliament.

According to preliminary results, 479 men and 121 women received a deputy mandate in the Turkish parliament.

The Justice and Development Party will be represented in Parliament by 30 women, the Nationalist Movement Party – 4, the IYI Party [The Good Party] – 6, the Left Green Party – 30, the Turkish Workers' Party – 1 woman.

The Parliament of the 28th convocation included deputies of various specialties: doctors, sociologists, sportsmen, pilots, teachers, farmers, businessmen, journalists.