Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Turkish steel products export down y-o-y

Türkiye Materials 27 July 2023 08:21 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish steel products export down y-o-y

Follow Trend on

Mehmet Cakir
Mehmet Cakir
Read more

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 27. The export of Turkish steel products from January through June 2023 decreased by 39.2 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $7.2 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce said, Trend reports.

"In June this year, Türkiye exported $1.3 million worth of steel products, which is 42.1 percent less than in June last year, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, over the past 12 months (June 2022-June 2023), Türkiye has exported steel products worth $16.4 billion.

Türkiye's exports amounted to $80.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which is 3 percent less compared to the same quarter last year, and imports increased by 7.1 percent in comparison with the same period last year to $124.3 billion.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more