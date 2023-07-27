Turkish steel products export down y-o-y

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 27. The export of Turkish steel products from January through June 2023 decreased by 39.2 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $7.2 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce said, Trend reports.

"In June this year, Türkiye exported $1.3 million worth of steel products, which is 42.1 percent less than in June last year, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, over the past 12 months (June 2022-June 2023), Türkiye has exported steel products worth $16.4 billion.

Türkiye's exports amounted to $80.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which is 3 percent less compared to the same quarter last year, and imports increased by 7.1 percent in comparison with the same period last year to $124.3 billion.