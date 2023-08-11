Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Türkiye raises domestic ticket prices for second time this summer

Türkiye Materials 11 August 2023 09:08 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye raises domestic ticket prices for second time this summer

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The maximum price level for domestic flights has increased in Türkiye for the second time this summer, immediately by 50%, to 2,500 liras. Tickets at such prices have already appeared on Turkish Airlines, Trend reports.

Portal Airport Haber clarifies that for 2500 liras, you can sell 15% of the seats on the plane and the remaining 85% for 1650 liras.

At the same time, the previous increase was less than a month ago; at the end of July, prices rose by 43%.

For the first time, the maximum price for domestic flights was introduced in 2013, when it was 299 liras.

Türkiye raises domestic ticket prices for second time this summer
Türkiye raises domestic ticket prices for second time this summer
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more