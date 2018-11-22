US's Bolton says will meet Brazil's Bolsonaro in Rio

22 November 2018 08:32 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday said he would meet with Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro this month in Rio de Janeiro, Reuters reported.

“Look forward to seeing Brazil’s next President @JairBolsonaro in Rio on November 29th. We share many bilateral interests and will work closely on expanding freedom and prosperity throughout the Western Hemisphere,” Bolton wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro, a former Army captain, said after winning Brazil’s presidential election last month that he planned to visit Washington after a friendly call with US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had an “excellent call” congratulating Bolsonaro and tweeted about their plans to “work closely together on trade, military and everything else!”

The president-elect, who nearly died from a stab wound received on the campaign trail, said last week he would likely skip the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 because of his poor health. Trump is due to attend the summit.

Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, was invited by Brazilian President Michel Temer to accompany him to the gathering as part of the transition to the new government.

Bolsonaro’s election cheered investors, but alarmed critics around the globe given his defense of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, vows to sweep away leftist political opponents, and a track record of denigrating comments about gay people, women and minorities.

