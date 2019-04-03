Mexico says US border truck traffic is slower, doesn't see shutdown

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that commercial traffic at the US-Mexico border had slowed at several crossings due to the transfer of US border agents to immigration duties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ebrard added that the government does not expect the administration of US President Donald Trump to shut down the border between the two nations, but it will be prepared for that possibility if it comes to pass.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news