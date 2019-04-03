Mexico says US border truck traffic is slower, doesn't see shutdown

3 April 2019 03:23 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday that commercial traffic at the US-Mexico border had slowed at several crossings due to the transfer of US border agents to immigration duties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ebrard added that the government does not expect the administration of US President Donald Trump to shut down the border between the two nations, but it will be prepared for that possibility if it comes to pass.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
US 02:38
Epsilon increases daily gas flow in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 2 April 11:43
Mexican president wants to 'bring order' to Central American migration to U.S
Other News 2 April 06:33
Trump administration to hasten officer deployment to U.S.-Mexico border
US 1 April 19:24
Mexico to help regulate migration, causes must be tackled: president
Other News 1 April 18:30
Iran loses US carpet market
Economy 1 April 16:50
Latest
London's Tulip skyscraper given planning permission
Europe 04:33
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
US 02:38
6.5-magnitude quake hits Alaska
US 02:25
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 00:31
AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)
Society 2 April 23:58
Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency
Arab World 2 April 23:09
Minister: Bosnia and Herzegovina working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 2 April 22:30
Fire occurs at Texas chemical facility: 2 injured
US 2 April 22:07
UK PM May says she will ask for a further Brexit delay
Europe 2 April 21:31