Trump calls on U.S. lawmakers to pass gun background check law

5 August 2019 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring strong background checks for firearm purchases following two mass shooting in Texas and Ohio over the weekend that killed 29 people, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Trump, who is scheduled to deliver remarks at the White House later on Monday morning following the attacks, said the victims’ deaths could not be “in vain” and called on both political parties to take steps to require further screenings for gun buyers.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them,” Trump wrote on Twitter ahead of his remarks, scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

On Saturday, a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in what authorities said appeared to be a racially-motivated hate crime. Just 13 hours later, another gunman in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people. Dozens were also wounded in both attacks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Berlin: Don't see Germany taking part in U.S. naval mission in Strait of Hormuz
Other News 14:51
Oil prices drop as U.S.-China trade war fuels growth concerns
Other News 09:16
Mexico FM condemns El Paso massacre as act of terrorism against Mexican Nationals in US
US 05:00
U.S., Taliban resumes 8th round of talks in Doha
US 4 August 23:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to families of El Paso, Dayton victims
Politics 4 August 18:41
Lawmakers urge U.S. to block sales of crowd-control gear to Hong Kong
Other News 3 August 14:54
Latest
Uzbek glass factory extends tender for purchase of tin
Tenders 16:18
Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion
Economy 16:07
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks second at Cadet World Championship in Sofia
Society 15:52
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 15:39
Escalation of US – China trade dispute raises gold prices
Finance 15:24
EU Commission warns of significant disruption from hard Brexit
Europe 15:19
Caspian Pipeline Consortium's crude oil handling up
Oil&Gas 15:16
Export of Iranian steel products increases
Economy 15:11