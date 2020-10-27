U.S. Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett in nearly party-line vote

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Senate voted 52-48, with Democrats unified in opposing Barrett’s confirmation, which creates a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court. One Republican, Susan Collins, voted against the confirmation.

The ceremony planned at the White House comes a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded Trump’s own infection. Barrett will succeed liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

At the ceremony, conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer one of the two oaths of office that justices have to take, according to a White House official.