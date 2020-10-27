India, U.S. sign key bilateral pacts
India and the United States signed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) on Tuesday during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, an official at India's External Affairs Ministry has confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to local media, the move will allow the sharing of sensitive information and facilitate sales of advanced military hardware between the two nations.
In 2016, India and the United States signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, and inked another pact called the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement in 2018.
This is the third ministerial dialogue of such kind between the two sides. The previous two were held in New Delhi in September 2018, and in Washington in 2019.
Latest
Armenian prime minister must say that Azerbaijanis will return to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha - President of Azerbaijan
If Armenia publicly declares that they accept fundamental principles we will come to agreement very quickly - Azerbaijani president
If Armenia continues to disrupt ceasefire, we will be forced to respond adequately - Azerbaijani president
New government of Armenia has repeatedly stated that fundamental principles are unacceptable for it - President Aliyev
Armenia refuses to take bodies of its servicemen from battlefield - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenia's statements about humanitarian ceasefire - nothing more than hypocrisy, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Number of killed in Barda raised to four as result of Armenia's missile attack - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Toddler among killed as result of Armenia's missile attack to Barda - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Armenia resorts to war crimes attacking Barda with reactive missiles - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
If Armenian leadership really wants peace, then let it begin to withdraw troops from occupied Azerbaijani territories - FM
Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert