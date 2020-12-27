At least 3 dead in shooting in northern Illinois

At least three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting on Saturday night in the northern region of U.S. Midwest state Illinois, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A gunman opened fire inside a local bowling alley in the city of Rockford at around 06:55 p.m. local time (0055 GMT on Sunday), according to local police.

The suspect is in custody, the Rockford Police Department tweeted, urging people to stay away from the area near the bowling alley.

Police said the shooting was a random attack.