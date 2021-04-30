Ex-Trump vice president Pence makes first public appearance since January

Former Vice President Mike Pence emerged from seclusion on Thursday for his first public appearance since leaving office and offered a road map for Republicans to win back the White House in 2024 without saying whether he would be a candidate, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Pence spoke for a half hour in Columbia, South Carolina, to the Palmetto Family Council, a religious conservative group. It was his first speech since he and then-President Donald Trump handed over power to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

Pence appeared in good health at the event, just a few weeks after he underwent a surgical procedure to implant a pacemaker in his chest.

Pence outlined how Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 after two years of Democrat Barack Obama's presidency.

"We're going to do it again in the next four years," said Pence. "We have the winning agenda and now it's incumbent upon us to take that winning agenda to the American people."

While he said nothing about whether he would seek high office again, the speech appeared to signal Pence's intention to remain in the Republican conversation as the party tries to rebound from losing the White House and the U.S. Senate in 2020 elections.