4 dead in plane crash in US

Four people were killed in a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon, according to 9&10 news, Trend reports citing MLive.

A commuter plane crashed while flying into Welke Airport on the evening of Nov. 13, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office told 9&10 News.

Two people, including an 11-year-old girl and an adult male, were taken to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey by helicopter after the crash, according to the United States Coast Guard.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, the airplane that crashed was a Britton-Norman BN-2A.

This story will be updated as more information is released.