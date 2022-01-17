Approval of U.S. pandemic response hits new low: poll

Americans' approval of the pandemic response of the White House has hit a new low, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The poll, which has surveyed 2,094 adult respondents in the country between Jan. 12-14, found that just more than a third of the respondents believe U.S. anti-pandemic efforts were "going well."

According to the latest poll, only 49 percent of the respondents approve of the administration's management of the pandemic, down from 66 percent in the previous poll done in July. While 78 percent of those approve identify as liberal, 83 percent who disapprove identify as conservative.

"The federal government faced a significant setback in its efforts to curb the spread of the virus when the Supreme Court rejected a vaccine-or-testing mandate for private employers that would have affected more than 80 million workers," The New York Times said in its report of the poll on Monday.

"The court allowed a more limited mandate that requires health care workers at facilities that receive federal money to be vaccinated," the report added.