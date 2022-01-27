Six injured in explosion at сhemical plant in Louisiana
An explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant, Louisiane.US wednesday morning was felt throughout the area and caused a plume of smoke that stretched across the sky, Trend reports citing local media.
Plant officials say an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank exploded around 10:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Six injuries have been reported at the plant, none of which appear to be life-threatening, Westlake Chemical spokesman Joe Andrepont said. One person was treated onsite and five people were transported to area hospitals.
Andrepont said at 11:30 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished, all shelters-in-place were lifted, and there were no vapors in the air
