State Department approves sale of helicopters to Egypt in $2.6 bln deal

The State Department said Thursday that it had approved the sale of more than 20 heavy-lift helicopters to Egypt, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

According to the statement released by the Pentagon, the deal is estimated to cost around $2.6 billion, which said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale.

Egypt requested 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters and other parts and weapons, including AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receivers and ammunition.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Egypt’s new helicopters and weapons will strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats and Cairo will not have any trouble “absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” according to the US.

The principal contractor will be Boeing.