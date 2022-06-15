Biden administration expected to announce additional $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration is expected to announce on Wednesday an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, according to a US official, Trend reports citing CNN.

The package is expected to include shipments of additional howitzers, ammunition and coastal defense systems.

Speaking in Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US and Ukraine are "working in lockstep to meet Ukraine's requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense."

The latest weapons package comes as Ukraine's military is burning through its Soviet-era ammunition, while Ukrainian officials have pleaded with the West to send additional heavy weaponry.

The package is expected to include weapons and supplies that can be quickly shipped from existing US stockpiles as well as issuing new contracts for long term supplies for Ukraine.