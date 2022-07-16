US, Saudi Arabia discuss global energy security and adequate oil supplies — Biden

Representatives of the United States and Saudi Arabia discussed ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies, the American side expects that relevant steps will be taken in the coming weeks, US President Joe Biden told a press conference in Saudi Arabia following a meeting with the leadership of the kingdom, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In a good way we discussed ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies. To support global economic growth. That will begin shortly and I'm doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America which I expect to happen," the American leader said.

"The Saudi share that urgency and based on our discussion today I expect we'll see further steps in the coming weeks," he added.

Biden did not specify what kind of actions on behalf of Riyadh he is counting on in this area.

When asked when, in his opinion, the price of gasoline in the United States would decrease, the US President replied: "They have already been coming down. They come down every single day."

Speaking about when the United States might feel the positive impact of his Middle East tour in terms of gas prices, the American leader said: "I suspect you will see that for another a couple of weeks." He added that there will be more advancements when gas stations start cutting prices in line with how much they pay for oil.

The average retail price of Regular brand gasoline at gas stations in the United States, according to the American Automobile Association, was $4.577 per gallon (3.785 liters) on Friday. In June, this figure was estimated at an average of $5.014. The organization tracks rates at more than 60,000 gas stations in the country. Earlier, Biden repeatedly called on the owners of gas stations to immediately lower gasoline prices.