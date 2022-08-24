US conducts airstrikes on groups affiliated with IRGC in Syria

US forces have delivered airstrikes on infrastructure used by groups with links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At [US] President [Joe] Biden's direction, US military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, <...> The US strikes targeted

Infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the statement reads.

The Pentagon also said that US forces would remain in Syria "to ensure the enduring defeat" of ISIS and protect and defend American citizens.