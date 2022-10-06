Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday estimated that nearly 13% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States were of the BA.4.6 subvariant of Omicron, as of the week ended Oct. 1, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The latest data showed BA.4.6, which has been slowly rising in the last few weeks, made up nearly 22% of the cases in the region that includes the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

In the week ended Oct. 1, the BA.4.6 subvariant made up 12.8% of total COVID cases in the U.S., compared with the 11.9% reported for the week ended Sept. 24.

Omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.4 were estimated to make up 81.3% and 1.1%, respectively, of the circulating variants in the U.S., the data showed.