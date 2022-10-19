U.S. reports over 27,000 monkeypox cases

Over 27,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Monday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

California has the most confirmed cases among U.S. states so far, with 5,278 cases, followed by New York with 4,039 and Florida with 2,648, according to CDC data.

Monkeypox cases are continuing to decline in the United States. As of Oct. 12, the country recorded a seven-day average of 63 cases, down from the record high of 583 daily cases recorded on Aug. 1 this year.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.