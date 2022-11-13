Biden praises Congressional midterms, ‘looking forward to the next couple of years’

US President Joe Biden said that he was pleased with how the country's midterm elections were unfolding and was looking forward Georgia's runoff election, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I feel good, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years," Biden told reporters in Cambodia, commenting on the reports that Democratic senators would outnumber their Republican colleagues following runoff in Georgia. "It’s just simply better, the bigger the number the better," he reiterated.

The American president noted the Democrats' retention of control of the upper house of Congress was "a reflection of the quality of our [Democratic] candidates," according to the CNN live broadcast.