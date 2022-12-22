US Senate approves Lynne Tracy as new US Ambassador to Russia

The US Senate on Wednesday backed Lynne Tracy’s nomination as US envoy to Russia, Trend reports citing TASS.

Voting is ongoing, but Tracy has already received enough votes to receive the post.

US President Joe Biden nominated Tracy to head the US diplomatic mission in Russia in September.

At the end of November, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination, Tracy stressed that further dialogue between Moscow and Washington on new arms control agreements would be possible once Russia allowed US experts to resume inspections under New START. In addition, she expected to expand channels of communication between Moscow and Washington.

Tracy is the first woman who will serve as US envoy to Russia. On December 7, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recommended to approve her nomination.