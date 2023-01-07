President Biden honours those who protected Capitol Hill

US President Joe Biden awarded 14 individuals with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their work protecting the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC – and for overseeing the 2020 election process despite efforts to overturn the results, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Biden thanked state and local officials, election workers and police officers for their “exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens” in upholding the results of the 2020 election and fighting back the Capitol mob.

"On this day of remembrance [...] we honour a remarkable group of Americans who embody the best before, during and after January 6, 2021. [...] America owes you, owes you all, I really mean this, a debt, a debt of gratitude – one we can never fully repay," Biden said.