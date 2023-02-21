Biden begins his visit to Poland after unannounced visit to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden begins his two-day visit to Poland. This is his second visit in one year: last time, the US leader visited the republic in March, 2022, Trend reports citing TASS.

On Monday, the Polish President’s representative for international affairs Marcin Przydacz said that the visit "will be dominated by the bilateral dimension of Polish-American relations."

In Warsaw, Biden will hold talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Last week, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Biden intends to reaffirm the US’s support to Eastern European NATO states, and to raise the issue of collective efforts on supporting Ukraine and on reinforcing NATO’s deterrence potential.

Biden also plans to discuss Poland’s logistical role in deliveries of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, not only from the US, but from its allies and partners as well. The two leaders may also discuss an increase of US troops contingent in Poland.