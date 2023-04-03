NASA unveils 4-member crew for Artemis II moon mission

NASA on Monday announced a 4-member crew for its Artemis II moon mission, the first crewed flight that paves the way for future lunar surface missions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The four astronauts are: Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman of NASA, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

During Artemis II, the four astronauts will fly around the moon to test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with crew.

The approximately 10-day flight test will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon, said NASA.