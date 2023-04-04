GM first quarter U.S. sales up 17.6 pct

General Motors Co. (GM) announced Monday that it sold 603,208 new vehicles in the United States in the first quarter of this year, up 17.6 percent year on year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Detroit automaker saw sales growth across all brands: Buick sales nearly doubled year on year, Chevy sales were up 15.7 percent, Cadillac sales rose 28.7 percent, and GMC sales increased 7.6 percent.

GM for the first time sold more than 20,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. The automaker is pursuing building 1 million electric vehicles in North America by mid-decade. It is on track to build 50,000 through June, a news release of the company said.

GM's inventory at the end of March was at 412,285, about the same as the fourth quarter. The automaker has taken action to ensure inventories don't get too high to maintain pricing power, The Detroit News reported.

"GM is off to a great start in 2023," Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of North America, said in a statement. "All our brands have a lot of momentum heading into a busy season of new product launches."