Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology comments on explosion in Caspian Sea
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4
Trend:
In connection with the explosion in the Caspian Sea, an investigation is being carried out by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Republican Center of Seismological Service, Trend reports citing the ministry.
It is noted that according to the preliminary version of experts, the explosion was caused by a volcanic eruption.
