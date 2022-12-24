President Ilham Aliyev receives birthday greetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the General Secretariat of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of participating countries and on my own behalf, I sincerely wish you a happy birthday.

Thanks to the wise policy of Your Excellency, Azerbaijan continues to hold a worthy place as a leading country in the Turkic world and the international community.

The announcement by a decision of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY of the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, the city of Shusha, as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the special Order of Your Excellency related to this will contribute to the further expansion of unity and solidarity between Turkic peoples thanks to the events that we will be holding both in Azerbaijan and other participating countries throughout the year.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to you for the attention and support of the activities of TURKSOY on this significant day and wish Your Excellency good health, a long life and continued success in your high state activity," the letter said.

The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The Honourable President,

On the occasion of Your birthday, it gives us an utmost honor and privilege to extend to Your Excellency our cordial congratulations together with the warmest and sincerest wishes for every success in Your important mission.

Your Excellency's firm stand in boosting the development of youth of the OIC countries indicated in your generous and critical support in holding the Founding General Assembly of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku, in 2004, continuing strong support toward the institutionalization and development of the ICYF as international institution affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and hosting of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) in Baku by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan serves as prime example for leaders in our region. We are very proud of Your Excellency's referring to the establishment of ICYF as the solid contribution of the Republic of Azerbaijan towards the OIC. We, the Board of ICYF-ERC are proud of Your Excellency's trust, support and leadership and try our best to match the level of dedication drawn by Your Excellency.

Your Excellency's right policy, as the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, directed for the development of Azerbaijan brought back its occupied territories. The decision of Your Excellency to declare this year as the "Year of Shusha" has engraved this victory and revival in our memory and made it more widely recognized all over the world. This includes our initiative, "Show Me Azerbaijan" - International Bloggers Shusha Camp, where more than 10 international travel bloggers have visited the liberated areas and contributed to the spread of information about the revival of Karabakh in the international community.

On this special occasion, we have the honor to express once again the best wishes for your noble activities in support of the OIC solidarity and for development of the people of brotherly Azerbaijan together. Praying for the best of health, success and prosperity for You and Your family, please, the Honourable President, accept assurances of our highest consideration and continuing best regards," the letter said.

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, please accept our heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

I would like to specifically note your significant personal contribution to the strengthening of the relations of friendship, partnership and alliance between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. In pursuance of the decisions taken at the highest level, favorable conditions have been created for the expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of major mutually beneficial projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and other areas.

I have warm recollections of our meetings, which are always held in an open and constructive atmosphere. I will be glad to continue our trusting communication.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and continued success in your responsible state activity," the letter said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Public Joint Stock Company "LUKOIL" has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the management of the Public Joint Stock Company “LUKOIL” and on my own behalf, please accept the warmest wishes for a happy birthday.

Your inherent wisdom, prudence and principled position are the qualities that have allowed you the opportunity to effectively resolve arising issues and successfully fulfill your duties at the highest state post. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is consistently demonstrating positive economic growth, improving the investment environment, expanding its international relations and cooperation. You deservedly enjoy the full support and trust of the citizens of your country, as well as authority and respect among colleagues and partners abroad.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for the unwavering support that you have personally provided for the activities of “LUKOIL” in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Let me assure you of our unchanging desire to make every possible effort to further develop joint projects for the benefit of our two countries.

On this significant day, let me sincerely wish Your Excellency good health, high spirits, well-being and continued success in your responsible work at the highest state post," the letter said.

President and Chairman of the Management Board of "VTB Bank" Public Joint Stock Company Andrey Kostin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

On behalf of the Board and entire team of “VTB Bank”, I would like to wish you a happy birthday.

Your long-term and selfless service to the country has earned you the trust of the Azerbaijani people and the broad support of your citizens.

For nearly two decades now, the Republic of Azerbaijan has been achieving significant results in the economic and social spheres under your leadership, consistently strengthening its authority in the international arena, dynamically realizing the potential of national development in the face of the difficult challenges of our time.

Russia highly appreciates the great efforts that you have personally made to the further strengthening of the sustainable and allied cooperation between our countries, your understanding of the need to preserve the common history and the existing good-neighborly friendly ties between people, including business communities.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your attention to the initiatives and projects of “VTB Bank” in Azerbaijan. We consider this market to be important and promising, and aim to further saturate it with the required financial instruments and services.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, on your birthday, please accept the wishes for the successful implementation of your plans for the benefit of Azerbaijan, an inexhaustible supply of energy, good health, peace and kindness to you and your loved ones!," the letter said.