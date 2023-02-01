Azerbaijan appoints new first deputy chairman of ANAMA following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Following the Presidential Decree of January 28, 2023, Bahruz Mammadov has been appointed to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the ANAMA told Trend.

On February 1, 2023, Bahruz Mammadov was introduced to the team by the Chairman of the ANAMA Board Vugar Suleymanov.

Prior to his appointment, Mammadov worked as deputy head of the Security, Defense, and Mobilization Department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands [as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the ANAMA has started carrying out landmine clearance operations since November 2020.

Thus, five anti-tank landmines and 62 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized as part of the de-mining process that was held in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, and Zangilan from January 23 through 28, 2023. A total area of 467 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances as of yet.