Former Minister of National Security of Azerbaijan dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Former Minister of National Security of Azerbaijan, Former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan (2004-2012) Namig Abbasov has died, Trend reports.

Namig Abbasov was born on February 22, 1940 in Nakhchivan. In 1962 he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of Azerbaijan State University.

He was the Minister of National Security of Azerbaijan (March 22, 1995 – July 23, 2004). On January 15, 2002, he was awarded the rank of Colonel General.