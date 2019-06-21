Organic Food Festival underway in Baku for first time

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The Organic Food Festival, which features organic food products from more than 50 local companies, has opened in Azerbaijan for the first time, Trend reports.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, the State Agrarian Trade Company and the Proaktiv PR agency.

The festival will last until June 23. It is expected that more than 4,500 people will be able to visit the festival during this period.

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of SMEs and representatives of micro and small businesses will be able to present at specially designed stands environmentally friendly products, such as honey, herbal teas, fruit juices, various vegetable oils, home-made sweets and spices, rice, dried fruits.

Since 2018, the agency has been helping micro and small businesses and startups to present their products at prestigious exhibitions, fairs and festivals, and tries to help entrepreneurs create and expand partnership ties within these exhibitions. During 2019, support for startups, small and micro businesses in their participation in exhibitions is also expected.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news