Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus announced (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

The total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus currently stands at 90.155.635 million manat, Trend reports.

Reportedly, among persons who made the donations to the Fund, 1,068 are legal entities, and 2,191 are individuals.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established by decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on March 19.

The Fund aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to measures being implemented in order to prevent the spread of the infection in Azerbaijan.