Azerbaijan eyes several directions for innovative development of liberated areas - deputy minister (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

There are a number of directions for innovative development of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said at a conference on the topic "Possibilities of innovative development of the liberated territories”, Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, the main directions include the introduction of innovative agricultural models, development of the mining industry based on innovative technologies, the creation of a transport and logistics system based on modern technologies, the provision of an ecological balance using renewable energy, that is, the energy of the sun, wind, water, training and retraining of specialists in accordance with modern requirements.

The deputy minister also noted that such goals of innovative development have been set as accelerating the transition to digital development, and expanding modern infrastructure.

"In the near future, the liberated territories are planned to be turned into a zone of "green energy" using renewable energy sources. The use of environmentally save vehicles will contribute to the formation of a clean ecology. Besides, modern power grids are being created in the liberated territories," added Alakbarov.