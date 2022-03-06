Azerbaijan begins work on asphalting Barda-Agdam road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

Asphalt laying work on the Barda-Agdam road has begun today, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today, work has begun on laying asphalt on the Barda-Aghdam road, built in accordance with the first technical category, with four lanes, 45 km long and 26.5 meters wide," he wrote.